ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund (NYSE:CEM) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.69

Shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.69 and traded as high as $28.64. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund shares last traded at $28.50, with a volume of 48,115 shares traded.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.69.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Company Profile (NYSE:CEM)
ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
