Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 289 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in PayPal during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 646.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total value of $19,661,015.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,303,230.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total transaction of $2,455,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 239,961 shares of company stock worth $62,434,315 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $244.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $257.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.61. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.02 and a 1-year high of $309.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.80.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

