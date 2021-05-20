Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 52.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,580 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEAR. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 purchased a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $12,855,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,336,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $9,236,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,495,000. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 996.1% in the fourth quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 180,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,041,000 after buying an additional 163,763 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF stock opened at $50.19 on Thursday. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $50.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.18.

