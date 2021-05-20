Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of The Clorox by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 18,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Clorox by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 77,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,601,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox stock opened at $180.66 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $187.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.73 and a fifty-two week high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.06.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

