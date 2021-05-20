Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 58,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,000. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF makes up about 1.1% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FALN. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 414.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period.

Shares of FALN opened at $29.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.31. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.08 and a one year high of $29.74.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

