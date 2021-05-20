Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clene Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of unique therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases. Clene Nanomedicine Inc., formerly known as Tottenham Acquisition I Limited, is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CLNN. Roth Capital began coverage on Clene in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Clene in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Clene in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of CLNN stock opened at $8.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $533.19 million, a PE ratio of -20.34 and a beta of -0.01. Clene has a one year low of $6.23 and a one year high of $16.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.46.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLNN. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Clene during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Clene during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,372,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Clene during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Clene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,491,000. 62.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

