Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Shares Gap Up to $335.20

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $335.20, but opened at $347.57. Coca-Cola Consolidated shares last traded at $346.79, with a volume of 26 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $302.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 1.02.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $4.37. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 8,785 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 1st quarter valued at about $758,000. 36.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile (NASDAQ:COKE)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

