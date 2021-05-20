Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 7,753 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 155,778 shares.The stock last traded at $49.19 and had previously closed at $48.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.2729 per share. This is an increase from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 8.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,557,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,832,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 8.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.