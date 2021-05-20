Coerente Capital Management Buys Shares of 15,200 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Coerente Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,537,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Coerente Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 162,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,349,000 after purchasing an additional 13,220 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 203.8% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 277,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $377.73 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $379.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.78. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $269.50 and a 1-year high of $388.68.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

