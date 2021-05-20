Coerente Capital Management Makes New Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Coerente Capital Management purchased a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 176,642 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,301,000. Starbucks comprises about 4.2% of Coerente Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 15,818 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,397 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 115,593 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 5,012 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $109.67 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.79 and its 200 day moving average is $105.31. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.06 and a fifty-two week high of $118.98. The company has a market capitalization of $129.11 billion, a PE ratio of 142.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

In related news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.80.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.