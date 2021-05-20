Coerente Capital Management Purchases New Shares in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Coerente Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,009,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,117,709,000 after buying an additional 3,721,435 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 30,846,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $673,388,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918,699 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,800,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $410,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,292 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,650,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $398,341,000 after purchasing an additional 517,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at $239,588,000. 73.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $32.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $34.33. The firm has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SLB. Citigroup lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Stephens upgraded Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,786.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

