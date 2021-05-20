Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $97.48

Cogeco Inc. (TSE:CGO) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$97.48 and traded as low as C$94.12. Cogeco shares last traded at C$94.18, with a volume of 7,344 shares trading hands.

Separately, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Cogeco from C$101.00 to C$114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$97.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$89.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th were issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 26th. This is a boost from Cogeco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Cogeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Cogeco Company Profile (TSE:CGO)

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

