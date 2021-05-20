Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Position Increased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,876,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,608 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $404,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cognex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,924,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,557,003 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,489,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,024 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 141.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,183,372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $95,007,000 after acquiring an additional 693,394 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321,010 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $106,058,000 after acquiring an additional 661,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,310,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $185,461,000 after acquiring an additional 639,148 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $76.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 71.75 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.73. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $53.65 and a 52-week high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $239.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.33 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 24.72%. The business’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

In related news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $411,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 9,800 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total value of $853,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 129,800 shares of company stock valued at $10,781,888. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CGNX. Zacks Investment Research cut Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen raised their target price on Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.13.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

