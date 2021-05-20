Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) will announce earnings of $0.96 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the lowest is $0.93. Cognizant Technology Solutions posted earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full-year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $4.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $4.56. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share.

CTSH has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. William Blair raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.82.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $36,949.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,899.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $462,515,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 314.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,140,098 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $339,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141,127 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,193,327 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $796,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,316 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 147.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,209,653 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $172,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,079 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 99.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,225,345 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $173,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

CTSH traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.59. The stock had a trading volume of 31,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,344,677. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a one year low of $50.92 and a one year high of $82.73. The company has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

