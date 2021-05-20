Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,321 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $17,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Comcast by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,684,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132,846 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,713,360,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Comcast by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,738,347 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,501,489,000 after buying an additional 173,132 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Comcast by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,933,210 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,699,000 after buying an additional 2,487,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in Comcast by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,650,352 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,134,478,000 after buying an additional 214,483 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $54.24 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.77 and a fifty-two week high of $59.11. The stock has a market cap of $248.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.44 and a 200-day moving average of $52.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

