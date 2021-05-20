Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 3.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Deluxe in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Deluxe in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deluxe during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Argyle Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Deluxe stock opened at $44.97 on Thursday. Deluxe Co. has a twelve month low of $18.90 and a twelve month high of $48.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.06 and its 200 day moving average is $35.55. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.14 and a beta of 1.64.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $441.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.30 million. Deluxe had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 43.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to small businesses and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions that comprise digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

