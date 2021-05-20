Comerica Bank Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 3.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,245 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of B&G Foods by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of B&G Foods by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 36,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Shares of NYSE BGS opened at $29.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.63 and a 1 year high of $47.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.74 and its 200-day moving average is $29.95.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 115.85%.

B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

