Comerica Bank Lowers Holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,339 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.09% of Patrick Industries worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PATK. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the first quarter worth about $345,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 83.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 33.7% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 32,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 2.0% in the first quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. now owns 118,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PATK opened at $88.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.74 and a 1-year high of $98.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.72. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 3.50%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 29.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Patrick Industries from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.17.

In other news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total transaction of $66,588.75. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 326,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,187,620.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $196,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,880,976.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 179,004 shares of company stock worth $15,572,313. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

