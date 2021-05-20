Comerica Bank Lowers Stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CENTA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 199.7% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 63,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 42,545 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $51.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.69. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $30.90 and a 12-month high of $55.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.85.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.24. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CENTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

