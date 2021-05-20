Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Position in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.10% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 807,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,844,000 after buying an additional 214,719 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth about $18,749,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,456,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,962,000 after purchasing an additional 117,253 shares during the period. Robecosam AG increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 220,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,758,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,113,000 after purchasing an additional 54,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CEO Keith Harvey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,270,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider John Malcolm Donnan sold 6,023 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $755,886.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,723 shares of company stock worth $2,469,985. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

KALU opened at $127.45 on Thursday. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.49 and a fifty-two week high of $141.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 7.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.70 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.97 and its 200 day moving average is $103.78.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $324.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.05 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company provides rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.