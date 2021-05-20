Comerica Bank Sells 1,871 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,345 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,871 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLKB. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. bought a new stake in Blackbaud in the fourth quarter valued at $271,019,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the 4th quarter valued at $39,222,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,280,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,707,000 after purchasing an additional 389,785 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 230.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,898,000 after purchasing an additional 374,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,754,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,984,000 after purchasing an additional 207,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Benchmark raised Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackbaud has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.25.

In other Blackbaud news, Director Joyce Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total value of $143,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,180.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,441,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,579 shares of company stock valued at $3,686,347. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blackbaud stock opened at $69.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.74. Blackbaud, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.86 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.24, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.20.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $219.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.88 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other social good entities in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Luminate Advocacy, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

