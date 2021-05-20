Comerica Bank Trims Position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.10% of GMS worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in GMS by 27.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,715,000 after acquiring an additional 338,959 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of GMS by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 44,700 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 69.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 21,044 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GMS by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 632,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,269,000 after buying an additional 263,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in GMS by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GMS alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 144,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.82 per share, for a total transaction of $5,331,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Theron I. Gilliam sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total transaction of $415,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,231.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 321,010 shares of company stock valued at $12,690,962. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GMS opened at $44.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.60. GMS Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.76 and a 12-month high of $47.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.02 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $751.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.42 million. GMS had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 0.80%. GMS’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on GMS from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist lifted their target price on shares of GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of GMS from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. GMS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.60.

About GMS

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS).

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.