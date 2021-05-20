Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $719.02 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) will post $719.02 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Comerica’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $707.13 million to $727.00 million. Comerica reported sales of $718.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Comerica will report full-year sales of $2.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Comerica.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.96 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS.

CMA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Compass Point lifted their target price on Comerica from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities raised Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Comerica from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Comerica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.19.

In other Comerica news, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $58,736.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Harry Weber sold 3,800 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,600 shares of company stock valued at $848,186. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 72,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,035,000 after buying an additional 16,232 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Comerica by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 55,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

CMA stock opened at $77.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Comerica has a twelve month low of $31.92 and a twelve month high of $79.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.10.

Comerica declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.83%.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

