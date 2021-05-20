Comerica (NYSE:CMA) PT Raised to $65.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Compass Point from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Compass Point’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 15.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.19.

Get Comerica alerts:

Shares of CMA opened at $77.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.10. Comerica has a 12 month low of $31.92 and a 12 month high of $79.84.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.96 million. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Comerica will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $206,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $298,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,600 shares of company stock valued at $848,186. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Comerica by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,459,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,859,000 after acquiring an additional 673,248 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Comerica by 1,280.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,222,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916,561 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Comerica by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,863,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,821,000 after acquiring an additional 314,595 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Comerica by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,634,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,997,000 after acquiring an additional 27,101 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comerica by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,491,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,424,000 after acquiring an additional 42,146 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

See Also: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.