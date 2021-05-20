Commerce Bank Acquires 11,395 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,787 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 11,395 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $6,847,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 377,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,697,385.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $77,426.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 406,782 shares of company stock worth $32,480,713. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $76.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $99.23. The firm has a market cap of $92.62 billion, a PE ratio of 103.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMD. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. New Street Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.63.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

