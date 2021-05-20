Commerce Bank Cuts Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Commerce Bank lessened its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,123 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $5,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,978,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,735,390,000 after acquiring an additional 128,114 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,502,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $405,850,000 after purchasing an additional 72,047 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,805,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,076,000 after buying an additional 394,349 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,453,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,189,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,859,000 after purchasing an additional 197,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on EXR. Raymond James raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $149.08 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.92.

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $144.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.87. The stock has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.88 and a 12 month high of $149.43.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $503,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,492 shares in the company, valued at $7,046,526.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total value of $47,942.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,701.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 145,941 shares of company stock valued at $20,517,645. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

