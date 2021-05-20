Commerce Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in AON were worth $6,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AON. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 318.2% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in AON during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON stock opened at $252.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $242.19 and its 200-day moving average is $220.24. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $177.21 and a 1 year high of $260.97. The stock has a market cap of $56.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 0.83.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. AON’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 22.25%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AON shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AON from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.00.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

