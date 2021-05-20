Commerce Bank Has $5.81 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $491,000. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 67,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,526,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $346,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 34,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after buying an additional 12,265 shares in the last quarter.

VCIT stock opened at $93.59 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $91.93 and a 12 month high of $97.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.31.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.166 per share. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

