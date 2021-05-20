Commerce Bank Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,862,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,551,000 after buying an additional 89,230 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 783,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 762,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,965,000 after purchasing an additional 77,625 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 478,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,997,000 after purchasing an additional 8,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 409,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,679,000 after purchasing an additional 22,331 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $266.12 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $184.85 and a fifty-two week high of $304.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $279.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.73.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

