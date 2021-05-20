Commerce Bank Sells 5,151 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Commerce Bank decreased its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,151 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $6,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,240,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $709,658,000 after buying an additional 635,365 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth $582,273,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,649,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $436,524,000 after purchasing an additional 381,238 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,460,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $449,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,939,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $285,984,000 after purchasing an additional 461,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ENB shares. TD Securities increased their price target on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Enbridge from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Enbridge stock opened at $37.96 on Thursday. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.97 and a 1-year high of $40.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.46, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6778 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 130.50%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.