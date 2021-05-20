Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 6,316 Shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,316 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 145.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 299.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 16,506 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $422,000.

NYSEARCA LQDH opened at $95.37 on Thursday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $87.46 and a 1 year high of $96.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.96 and its 200 day moving average is $95.21.

