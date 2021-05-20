Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $6.25 Million Stock Position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:UJAN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:UJAN) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,038 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.06% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January worth $6,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January in the first quarter valued at about $376,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January in the first quarter valued at about $334,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January by 233.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January during the first quarter valued at about $694,000. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January during the first quarter valued at about $3,066,000.

Shares of UJAN stock opened at $30.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.01. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January has a 12 month low of $26.86 and a 12 month high of $31.02.

