Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $6.91 Million Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $6,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 803.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corteva presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.07.

CTVA stock opened at $44.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $24.25 and a one year high of $49.98. The stock has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a PE ratio of 54.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.95.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In other Corteva news, EVP Rajan Gajaria acquired 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.67 per share, with a total value of $129,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Samuel R. Eathington acquired 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.57 per share, with a total value of $149,925.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

