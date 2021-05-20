Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 659 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 17.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $6,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MELI. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 13,455.2% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,415,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390,038 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,472,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,142,502,000 after purchasing an additional 105,232 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,155,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,643,000 after purchasing an additional 72,749 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,196,000 after purchasing an additional 561,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 179.5% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 597,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,292,000 after purchasing an additional 383,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

MELI opened at $1,322.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,514.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,601.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8,263.92 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.62. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $783.01 and a one year high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,756.61.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

