Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Commvault Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.50. Commvault Systems also posted earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Commvault Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Commvault Systems.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.11. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $191.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.41. 289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,958. Commvault Systems has a 52 week low of $35.46 and a 52 week high of $72.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -103.48, a PEG ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.16.

In other Commvault Systems news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total value of $339,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,003 shares in the company, valued at $18,938,723.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVLT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 17.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Commvault Systems by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,354 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Commvault Systems by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 315,343 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,461,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commvault Systems (CVLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.