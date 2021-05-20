Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.72

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.72 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of CMP stock opened at $68.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.27. Compass Minerals International has a 1 year low of $46.32 and a 1 year high of $71.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 1.55.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $426.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.35 million. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Compass Minerals International will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CMP shares. TheStreet upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Compass Minerals International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

In other news, Director Amy Yoder sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $88,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,588.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.