Congress Asset Management Co. MA Grows Stock Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,448 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in MasTec were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of MasTec by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of MasTec by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MasTec by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasTec stock opened at $112.77 on Thursday. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.01 and a twelve month high of $121.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.38.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.39. MasTec had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MTZ shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.17.

In related news, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 19,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total transaction of $1,773,706.68. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $360,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,346,635.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,879 shares of company stock valued at $7,743,546. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

