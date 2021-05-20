Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,450 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,080 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in OFG Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $339,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in OFG Bancorp by 270.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 11,897 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in OFG Bancorp by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 310,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after buying an additional 59,499 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 963,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,859,000 after purchasing an additional 39,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Pedro Morazzani sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cesar A. Ortiz sold 1,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $36,955.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,054.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,426 shares of company stock valued at $287,972. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE OFG opened at $24.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 1.63. OFG Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.28 and a 12-month high of $25.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.95.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $128.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.40 million. Equities analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OFG Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.

