Congress Asset Management Co. MA Purchases 3,099 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,925 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in PTC by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in PTC by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,574,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in PTC by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 317,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PTC by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new position in PTC during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $36,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,238,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.83, for a total value of $794,142.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,376 shares in the company, valued at $5,377,464.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,018 shares of company stock worth $1,023,232 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

PTC stock opened at $127.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.50, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.09 and a 52-week high of $149.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $461.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.01 million. PTC had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

PTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.63.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

