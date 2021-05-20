Connect Coin Price Tops $0.0009 (XCON)

Connect Coin (CURRENCY:XCON) traded 34% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. In the last week, Connect Coin has traded down 49.4% against the US dollar. One Connect Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Connect Coin has a market capitalization of $36,839.93 and approximately $32.00 worth of Connect Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00068840 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $120.24 or 0.00317948 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.60 or 0.00178745 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004267 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 41.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.68 or 0.00877069 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 40.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00030738 BTC.

Connect Coin’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,996,796 coins. The Reddit community for Connect Coin is /r/CONNECTXON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Connect Coin’s official Twitter account is @connectingcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Connect Coin’s official website is connectingcoin.io

