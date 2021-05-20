Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Lifted to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of CNSL opened at $9.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $723.05 million, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Consolidated Communications has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $9.33.

Get Consolidated Communications alerts:

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. Consolidated Communications had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 2.90%.

In related news, Director Maribeth S. Rahe purchased 10,000 shares of Consolidated Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.91 per share, for a total transaction of $79,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,661 shares in the company, valued at $914,878.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNSL. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 6.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 212,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 12,301 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Consolidated Communications by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 110,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Consolidated Communications by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 13,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Consolidated Communications by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 64,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions, as well as cloud-based services.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.