Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Lifted to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of CNSL opened at $9.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $723.05 million, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Consolidated Communications has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $9.33.
Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. Consolidated Communications had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 2.90%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNSL. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 6.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 212,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 12,301 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Consolidated Communications by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 110,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Consolidated Communications by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 13,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Consolidated Communications by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 64,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.
About Consolidated Communications
Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions, as well as cloud-based services.
