Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 6.64%.

Consolidated Water stock opened at $11.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.38 and its 200 day moving average is $12.47. Consolidated Water has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $16.69. The company has a market capitalization of $179.46 million, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.31.

Get Consolidated Water alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Consolidated Water’s payout ratio is 60.71%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Consolidated Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

In other Consolidated Water news, Director Richard Finlay sold 2,500 shares of Consolidated Water stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $32,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 2,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $30,162.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 302,803 shares in the company, valued at $3,933,410.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,971 shares of company stock worth $64,571 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.