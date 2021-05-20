Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company had revenue of $733.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Copart’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Copart stock traded up $4.18 on Thursday, hitting $125.17. 29,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,507. Copart has a 52 week low of $78.55 and a 52 week high of $130.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CPRT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Stephens upgraded shares of Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.25.

In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total value of $25,296,697.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,261,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,345,232.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $8,607,533.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,861 shares in the company, valued at $8,607,533.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 314,012 shares of company stock valued at $34,139,949 over the last ninety days. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

