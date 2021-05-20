Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 33.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 40,111 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 764,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,979,000 after acquiring an additional 203,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $1,959,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 32,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 10,274 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 39,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

CORT opened at $21.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.58. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $31.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.04.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $79.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $181,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gary Charles Robb sold 10,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $240,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,816,824.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,500 shares of company stock worth $1,018,250 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

