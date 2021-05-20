Cormark Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) – Stock analysts at Cormark upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, May 18th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.16. Cormark also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s FY2021 earnings at $9.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.35 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RY. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$111.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Fundamental Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$102.97 to C$127.27 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$123.90.

TSE RY opened at C$122.84 on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$82.03 and a 12 month high of C$123.31. The stock has a market cap of C$175.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$118.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$109.90.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.22 by C$0.47. The firm had revenue of C$12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.47 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.48%.

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.39, for a total value of C$619,429.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$683,560.82. Also, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$115.40, for a total transaction of C$66,701.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$236,685.40. Insiders sold 16,544 shares of company stock worth $1,887,949 in the last 90 days.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

