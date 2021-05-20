Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $208 million-$210 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $210.98 million.
NASDAQ CSOD traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,397. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 12 month low of $32.99 and a 12 month high of $55.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.73. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.
Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 51.19% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $209.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Cornerstone OnDemand’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 4,000 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $208,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,895,744. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam L. Miller sold 39,310 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total value of $1,922,652.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,814,093 shares in the company, valued at $88,727,288.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,810 shares of company stock worth $4,597,224. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.
About Cornerstone OnDemand
Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.
