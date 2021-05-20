Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Corporación América Airports had a negative net margin of 29.12% and a negative return on equity of 18.91%.

Shares of CAAP stock opened at $6.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $972.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 3.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Corporación América Airports has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $6.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Corporación América Airports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Corporación América Airports stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 92,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.06% of Corporación América Airports as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corporación América Airports Company Profile

CorporaciÃ³n AmÃ©rica Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.Ã r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

