Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Shares Gap Down to $6.08

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.08, but opened at $5.71. Corporación América Airports shares last traded at $5.68, with a volume of 1,548 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Corporación América Airports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $944.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 3.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.14. Corporación América Airports had a negative return on equity of 18.91% and a negative net margin of 29.12%. Equities research analysts forecast that Corporación América Airports S.A. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Corporación América Airports during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports during the fourth quarter worth $545,000. BBR Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP)

CorporaciÃ³n AmÃ©rica Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.Ã r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

