Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Price Target Increased to $54.00 by Analysts at Argus

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) had its target price lifted by Argus from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CTVA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Corteva from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on Corteva from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Loop Capital raised shares of Corteva from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered shares of Corteva from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.07.

Shares of CTVA opened at $44.82 on Monday. Corteva has a 1-year low of $24.25 and a 1-year high of $49.98. The company has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.95.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other Corteva news, SVP Samuel R. Eathington bought 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.57 per share, for a total transaction of $149,925.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $1,468,110.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

