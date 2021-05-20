Costco Wholesale (COST) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 27th. Analysts expect Costco Wholesale to post earnings of $2.21 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect Costco Wholesale to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $379.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $168.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $293.84 and a one year high of $393.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $370.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $362.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $390.96.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

